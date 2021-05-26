West Brom defender Conor Townsend vows he’ll get back to Premier League

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion applauds the West Bromwich Albion Fans at the end of the match. (AMA)

After just one year back in the top flight, the Baggies will be playing Championship football again next season after they were unable to avoid the drop.

Despite his team’s overall struggles, Townsend enjoyed an impressive individual campaign with the full-back putting in some excellent displays after dislodging Kieran Gibbs from the team.

And now he’s had a taste of Premier League football, Townsend is determined to get back there by winning promotion next year.

“From a personal point of view, I am hungrier than ever to get back to this level,” the 28-year-old said. “I’ve had a taste of it now and this is where I want us to be playing.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and I don’t want us to be out of it for long.

“Everyone in our dressing room is determined to hit the ground running next year.

“We’ve got to use the experiences we’ve had this year, both good and bad, and put them to good use for the start of the new season.

“It’s been a long, tough season and we need to re-charge the batteries.

“We’ve got a big year ahead of us and we want to bounce straight back up.”

Meanwhile, Gibbs posted a farewell message to Albion’s fans on social media – with the defender having now left the club to join David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise in the MLS.

And like Townsend, the former England international is backing the club to make a quick return to the Premier League.

“Nothing but love and respect for this club,” Gibbs wrote.

“Honoured to have had the chance to play for you.

“A huge thank you to the team and staff that welcomed me in from day one, and an even bigger thank you to the fans that have supported us right the way through.

“With you behind the team and back in the stadiums I have no doubt you will be back where you belong very soon.