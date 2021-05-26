Aston Villa ready to target Emiliano Buendia

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady (left) and Norwich City's Emi Buendia

Boss Dean Smith is keen to add more creativity to his squad to ease the burden on Jack Grealish and Buendia is among several targets being monitored.

The 24-year-old scored 15 goals and set up 16 more as the Canaries were promoted back to the Premier League this season, with Arsenal also thought to be among his admirers.

Norwich are under no pressure to sell and their valuation of the Argentine, thought to be as much as £40million, could prove a stumbling block.

Though Smith will again be handed a healthy budget, it is believed Villa are unlikely to match their spending of a year ago when they splashed out more than £90m on Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Emi Martinez, Bertrand Traore and the loan capture of Ross Barkley.

Instead the focus will be on making two or three quality additions, with the focus on increasing pace in wide areas and recruiting a No.10.