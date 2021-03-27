Aston Villa's John McGinn on stunning Scotland strike: 'I thought I was offside!'

John McGinn scores a stunning overhead kick for Scotland.

McGinn earned the Scots a 2-2 draw in their opening World Cup qualifier with a stunning 85th minute leveller at Hampden Park.

The 26-year-old later admitted he expected to be flagged offside, telling Sky Sports: “I think one positive of VAR down the road (in the Premier League) is you play until the ball is in the back of the net so that was going through my head.

“I think before I would have just stopped if I thought I was offside but thankfully I didn’t. I didn’t know I was as flexible as that and it got us a point in the end.

“I’ve never scored one like that before, I’m not usually that far forward but the gaffer made a couple of changes, the set piece came back in from a good header and I’m delighted to score again.

“It has been a wee while since I last scored so I’m delighted.”

McGinn’s goal capped an excellent night for Villa’s players on international duty, with Ollie Watkins netting on his England debut.