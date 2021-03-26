Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins living the dream after scoring on England debut

Ollie Watkins is congratulated after scoring for England against San Marino.

The Villa striker netted after coming off the bench as the Three Lions began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 5-0 win over San Marino.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady played the full 90 minutes and captained England during the second half, with Villa defender Tyrone Mings also coming off the bench.

But it was Watkins who grabbed late headlines with a goal which continued a remarkable rise for a player who was playing for Exeter in League Two just four years ago.

He told ITV: “It is what I have dreamed about. All day in the hotel I was thinking I just hope I get a chance, enjoy it and get the opportunity to score.

“I didn’t know it would happen. I am speechless to be honest.

“It has been a good journey. I just feel honoured I get the chance to come out here, put on this shirt and play with these players and score on my debut. I am over the moon.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whom Watkins replaced off the bench, had earlier scored twice, with Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse also on the mark as England cruised against the lowest-ranked team in the world.

Asked about his chances of now making England’s Euro 2020 squad, Watkins replied: “I didn’t put any pressure on myself. I just wanted to get on the pitch for a start. I didn’t know if I would be able to come on.