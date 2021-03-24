Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins determined to grasp his big England chance

Ollie Watkins admitted his performance at Newcastle was "a bit of a stinker".

It was around a fortnight ago, while preparing to face Newcastle in the Premier League, the striker first became aware he was in the thoughts of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

“There was a text message,” he explains. “It was sent by someone at the FA and said: ‘Just letting you know you could be in the England squad’.

“There were a few of us that got it. I didn’t read too much into it as I knew there were a lot of good attacking players.”

Expectations were further dampened by Watkins having what he describes as ‘a bit of a stinker’ in Villa’s 1-1 draw against the Magpies.

“I didn’t really expect to get called up,” he admits. Yet Southgate was not dissuaded, duly rewarding the 25-year-old for a superb first season in the Premier League with Villa.

Should Watkins now make his debut during the next week in World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland, it will continue the remarkable rise of a player who only six years ago was on loan at Southern League Weston-super-Mare from Exeter, his hometown club.

“You never know what is around the corner,” was his response when asked what message he would give to players who might find themselves in a similar position to his in 2015. “As cliched as it sounds, keep believing. You are never as far away as you think. There were times when I would be sat in the stands thinking: ‘Get me on the pitch’.

“It only takes one injury, you are in the squad and if you take your chance you can find your feet and become a regular. That is what happened to me.”

Watkins now looks back on his time in Weston as pivotal in shaping his character, the point where the penny dropped and he began realising what was required to make it as a professional game.

“There was definitely a switch in my mentality,” he says. “Playing men’s football for the first time, going out on loan, realising how much it meant to people who had mortgages to pay and kids to feed. There are a lot of sacrifices you have to make. Some are small but pay off in the end.

“If you have a family gathering and everyone else is drinking, getting a takeaway, but you’ve got training the next day you have to say: ‘Look sorry I am not going to have beer I’m going to have chicken and rice’.

“It is little things like that. The small percentages add up. Some players can get away with it but personally I don’t think I can.”

It was at Weston, ironically enough, Watkins was first watched by Dean Smith. At the time still boss at Walsall, Smith would sign him for Brentford from Exeter two years later. Last summer they were reunited again when Villa paid an initial £28million to make him their record signing.

The price tag has not fazed Watkins, who has scored 10 goals in his maiden top-flight campaign.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the gaffer,” he said. “He gave me an opportunity to play at Brentford for a start.

“Then when he moved to Villa, you can see players like Jack (Grealish) are playing their best football.

“He brings the best out of you and shows faith in you. He is almost like a friend at times because you can speak to him and you don’t feel pressure when talking to him. A lot of credit should go to him.”

Smith, if asked, would no doubt redirect that praise back on to the shoulders of Watkins himself. Never satisfied with second best and always his own worst critic, his insatiable desire to improve was summed up earlier this season when, after scoring a hat-trick in Villa’s 7-2 win over Liverpool, his initial reaction was disappointment at having failed to net at least two more.

At one stage of his career, Watkins would get so wound up by a poor performance he wouldn’t talk to anyone after the game.

When England strength and conditioning coach Ben Rosenblatt visited Brentford, meanwhile, he recalls quizzing him on Harry Kane’s fitness regime. This week he has been able to ask the England captain in person.

“I have spoken to Harry a couple of times already, just asking him how he trains and what he does, how he looks after himself, just to get some inside knowledge on how he works,” said Watkins.

“He has everything really. He is just someone I can learn off. I look at all the attacking players in the Premier League, whether English or other nationalities. If anyone catches my eye I try to take it into my game and improve.

"I feel like I do need to improve my link up play. It is something I have talked to the manager and the coaches about at Villa. Just trying to be a bit more clever, really, in terms of winning fouls and bringing others into the game quicker. It is something I am trying to work on and hopefully I can improve that."

Much as Kane can be an inspiration, his presence can also be daunting for other strikers looking to break into the England team.

Yet after receiving a call-up he didn’t expect, Watkins is focused solely on making the most of the latest opportunity to come his way.

“England are blessed with so many attacking players. It is the elite, another level,” he says. “I did not put myself into that category. I didn’t think it would be happening so soon. Obviously I hoped to be in the squad one day but not this soon.