Sam Allardyce ensuring Dara O’Shea and West Brom squad get basics right

Dara O'Shea (AMA)

Currently away on international duty, O’Shea is hoping to be part of the Republic of Ireland side that takes on Serbia in a World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

If selected, the defender enters the game in excellent form having shone in Albion’s last five games.

O’Shea came off the bench after Semi Ajayi was sent off at Burnley but has kept his place in the side ever since following a string of commanding displays.

That has coincided with Albion looking a lot more assured at the back with Allardyce’s men having conceded just twice in five games.

And O’Shea revealed an insistence on doing the basics right is one of the big differences between Allardyce and former boss Slaven Bilic.

“When you get used to a manager, everything is very samey, samey,” O’Shea said.

“Then when a new manager comes in everything changes completely.

“Sam has brought us back to doing the basics well.

“The last slide in every meeting is get the basics right.”

As well as Allardyce’s approach to defending, O’Shea believes January recruits Robert Snodgrass, Mbaye Diagne, Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have all helped the team improve and become more defensively sound.

“The new lads have been great since they have come in,” the 22-year-old continued.

“They have all settled in well. Everyone offers something different.

“And on the pitch they have been immense, they have really kicked us on.

“Obviously when you see a new player come into the building, it gives everyone a boost. To get those four new players has been amazing and they have really pushed us on.”

O’Shea really has enjoyed a whirlwind year.

It was last January he forced his way into Albion’s starting XI before helping the team to win promotion.

He then made his senior international debut in October.

And he admits he is immensely proud to represent his country

“The year has been pretty crazy,” he added.

“From sitting on the bench to then breaking in and being a key part of a promotion.

“Getting that promotion was amazing. And then to make my international debut, it’s something I have dreamt of since I went to my first game.