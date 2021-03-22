Dara O’Shea determined to be a West Brom hit

West Bromwich Albion's Dara O'Shea

In a difficult campaign for the Baggies, O’Shea has been one of their shining lights thanks to his versatility and consistent performances across the backline.

Current boss Sam Allardyce recently praised the Irishman’s application, while former chief Slaven Bilic spoke highly of his attitude.

And 22-year-old O’Shea prides himself on being mentally switched on, as he said: “Football is probably more mental than it is anything else.

“Having the right attitude sets the platform for you and gives you a real chance to go on and improve.

“I’d like to regard myself as having a good attitude and trying to do things right.

“I’ve been given this amazing opportunity as an Irish kid to come over here, so when I came over I didn’t want to waste it or leave any stones unturned.”

O’Shea – having come over to England in 2017 – made his senior breakthrough as Albion went on to win the Championship last season and has continued to impress in the top flight. He was a victim of his own versatility when Allardyce first arrived at The Hawthorns – being switched between centre-back, right-back and left-back.

But after Semi Ajayi was dismissed at Burnley, O’Shea has been excellent after being given an extended run in his favourite position at the heart of the defence. And he hopes he can stay there for the ‘long run’.

“I’ve played in every position across the back four this season,” O’Shea added.

“It’s great for me to be able to do that and good for the manager to have trust in me to play there.

“I see myself as a centre-back predominantly. That’s what I grew up playing, then adapted to the full back positions as I went along.