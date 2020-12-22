Sam Allardyce won’t be rushed into West Brom panic buys

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce and assistant Sammy Lee

The 66-year-old was announced as the Baggies new head coach last week following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.

Allardyce’s first game proved to be a baptism of fire with Albion getting thumped 3-0 by rivals Villa.

Speaking at his unveiling, the Dudley-born chief said he wouldn’t be making any knee-jerk decisions in the transfer market and that he would give his new squad around a month to impress him.

But Allardyce’s arrival has led to widespread speculation as to who he may want to bring to The Hawthorns.

Reports have emerged suggesting he is interested in Crystal Palace defender James Tompkins and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll.

But while funds are available, Allardyce knows he won’t be blessed with a substantial transfer war chest next month.

And that’s why, for now, he is concentrating on identifying the strengths and weaknesses of the players he has already got.

“I’ve only just had my first game,” Allardyce said when asked if the Villa match had helped to give him an idea what he needs in January.

“I have to say I saw some battling qualities before I arrived, in the Manchester City game for example. I’ve seen some unfortunate decisions cost them – there was one at Manchester United.

“And then there was a late error at Newcastle that cost them a point.

“I’ve seen a few occasions where this team, this squad, has been close to getting a result.

“As you would imagine with one win in 14, though, the first battle for me is to make sure they don’t lose confidence in their own ability. That’s my first battle.

“Then I need to guide them through situations and how we need to battle our way out of this position we are.

“We can’t just play our way out. We need some battling qualities as well.”

Meanwhile, promising Albion striker Owen Windsor has seen his loan at Grimsby cut short.

The 19-year-old, who was signed from non-league Cirencester in 2019, is understood to be one of the brightest prospects in the Baggies academy.

After beginning the season by scoring four goals in four games for Albion’s Premier League 2 side, Windsor was sent out on loan to League Two Grimsby to further his development.

He netted on only his second appearance for Ian Holloway’s side – with that goal coming in 3-1 win over Cheltenham.

Windsor was then on target again in an FA Cup win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

But after being in and out the side in recent weeks, Hollway has now decided to cut his loan short – with Windsor now back at The Hawthorns.

Asked about Windsor’s absence from the Grimsby squad that secured a derby win over Scunthorpe, Holloway said: “I sent him back.”

Asked why, he replied: “Because I wanted to. He’s a good lad, I really like him.