Bertrand Traore: There is more to come from me at Aston Villa

Romaine Sawyers of West Bromwich Albion and Bertrand Traore of Aston Villa. (AMA)

The forward netted a classy strike in Sunday’s 3-0 derby win at Albion.

He added a second having set up Anwar El Ghazi’s early opener, with the Dutch forward also scoring a penalty two minutes from time.

Traore scored on his debut in the Carabao Cup at Bristol City in September after joining from Lyon for £17million but has struggled for form and fitness.

Now, though, he believes he ready to perform.

“When I came, I wasn’t fit enough. I had to work hard with the staff to get my fitness back and then unfortunately I got injured in my first start,” he said.

“I had to work hard to get back into the team, and now I’m trying hard to do my best and make an impact on the team.

“I’m getting there. I’m getting fitter and fitter with each game.

“I came here to give what I can bring to the team, to grow up as a player and to learn. To get assists and score goals is part of my job here.

“It was the perfect night for the team. I’m happy to score my first goal for Aston Villa in the Premier League, but the most important thing was the three points.”

Traore scored his derby goal with a clever finish that effectively saw him stroke the ball home from 18-yards.

But while it was a clever striker, the winger says it’s a goal he has scored many times before in his career.

“I’m used to scoring like that, I think I have scored many goals like that,” Traore continued.

“But to score like that in a derby is a good thing.

“I am getting there. I am coming back.

“It was nice to get an assist as well as score. I came here to give what I can to the team and to grow as a player and to learn.

“To get an assist and score goals is a big part of my job.”

Traore was also pleased Villa managed to keep a clean sheet against Albion.