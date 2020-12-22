Aston Villa set to welcome Ross Barkley back for Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace

Ross Barkley has missed Villa's last four matches.

Centre-back Konsa missed the last two matches through illness, while Chelsea loan star Barkley has spent a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

But Villa boss Dean Smith expects both to be back for the visit of Palace, when his team will be hunting their first home win in five matches.

Barkley, who had scored twice in five appearances before the injury, had been close to returning for Sunday’s derby win at Albion.

He said: “The fact the weather was turning cold we didn’t want to risk Ross (on Sunday).

“As I’ve said before it is an injury where we didn’t want to take any risks. But he certainly will be fit for Palace.

“Ezri is still ill. At this point with the way the world is whenever anyone gets a slight illness we all worry but he will be fine too for Palace I would have thought.”

Winger Anwar El Ghazi believes his brace in the victory over the Baggies delivered partial redemption following last week’s frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Villa had been unable to break down the Clarets despite registering 27 attempts on goal, several of which had fallen the Dutch winger’s way.

But he then netted inside five minutes at The Hawthorns, before bagging his second goal in three appearances with a late penalty.

He said: “Against Burnley I was a little bit unlucky, my team-mates too. I was a little bit upset because I played a good game but I should have scored at least two goals and I knew that.

“I had to do something right against West Brom and I did that, so I’m very happy.”

El Ghazi felt the win against Albion, who were reduced to 10 men when Jake Livermore was sent-off late in the first-half, demonstrated the growing maturity of Smith’s team.

“I think as soon as they went down to 10 men they were going to sit back and wait for the counter,” he explained.

“We had to find the space. In the second half we found it but it could have been faster.

“Before the red card I think it was easier. I was very relieved when (Bertrand) Traore scored our second.

“We have learned a lot from last season. I think last season, if it was like this I think everyone was a bit afraid, shaky. This season we have everything straight and we know what to do.