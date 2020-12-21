Wrexham out of the FA Trophy

A much-changed team drew 0-0 with the National League North outfit at the Racecourse Ground before being beaten 6-5 on spot-kicks.

The fourth-round tie saw both teams fail to create any substantial chances, and then a tense shootout was settled through Anthony Jeffrey's sudden-death miss.

And when asked if it was a fair result, Keates, who made eight changes from the side which got past Weymouth in the previous stage, said: "Yes, looking at it and reflecting on it.

"Credit to Leamington as we knew what they were about – a lot of diagonal balls coming into our box.

"We just didn't do enough for us to win the game.

"One or two, we got them where we needed them to be. One or two, on the flip side, need to do more. No places are a given."

Wrexham are now gearing up to face Stockport, back in the National League, next Monday – not having a game on Boxing Day.

Keates' charges currently sit eighth in the league and on what needs to be improved after being dumped out of the Trophy by Leamington, he added: "We've got a lot of training to change things, and we'll have a look at this again.

"We'll look at Stockport and what they're about, assess their strengths.

"We've got a lot of tine to eradicate a few mistakes we've been making.