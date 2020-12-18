Sam Allardyce will have cash to spend in January

Sam Allardyce head coach / manager of West Bromwich Albion.

The 66-year-old, who was born in Dudley, was appointed Baggies boss on Wednesday following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.

He inherits a side who have won just once in 13 league outings – a run of form that has left them sitting 19th in the Premier League.

Allardyce – and assistant boss Sammy Lee – first want to assess the quality that currently exists in Albion’s squad.

But they are ready to enter the market if they sees areas of the squad that they feel need strengthening.

“There is some money, some opportunities,” Allardyce said. “But I understand the financial problems most clubs are facing.

“Because of Covid-19 there are no fans in the ground, there is a loss of advertising and commercial income.

“We talked about that (money) as one of the key areas once I have assessed the whole squad.

“If I can try and find a player – and I am not certain I will need too – but based on my past experiences I think it’s likely I will.

“If we can find him that would be great because any addition to the squad that is better than what we already have is a stimulation for the players.”

Allardyce has previously kept the likes of Bolton, Blackburn, Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Asked how long it will take him to assess the players, he said: “Me and Sammy (Lee) are very good because of our past experiences.

“Because of the window ending in January we will have to make our assessments no later than the second week in January and find out what is available.”

Sporting and technical director Luke Dowling also confirmed there will be money for Allardyce to spend next month.

“It was important for us to have a conversation with Sam about that before he walked through the door,” he said. “It was important that we were all on the same page when January comes.

“We will do with Sam what we did with Slaven and what we did with managers before that.

“We will support them in every way we can to get the right player or players to improve the squad and team.

“What we will do in January will be no different to what we did in the summer.

“Whatever as a board we can give to Sam we will give to him.

“First and foremost he wants to have a good look at what we have got in the building.

“Then as January approaches, we will look at every position and see where we need to strengthen.”

Allardyce has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at The Hawthorns.

There have been reports suggesting there is a break clause after six months should he not keep them in the Premier League.

But the boss didn’t want to reveal, when asked, if that break clause exists.

“What is in the contract is private and confidential,” Allardyce said with a smile. “It’s private. Get on with the football.”

Allardyce was also asked if he is addicted to football and management.

“I thought I’d cracked the habit, to be honest, after two years,” he added. “But I said to my wife I was getting itchy to get back in. And then West Brom called