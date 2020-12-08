Ross Barkley to miss Wolves v Aston Villa derby

Ross Barkley injured his hamstring playing against Brighton

Barkley suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the home defeat to Brighton last month.

However, boss Dean Smith said it would be too soon for the midfielder – on a season-long loan from Chelsea – to return for the Saturday lunchtime clash at Molineux.

Smith said: “With the postponement of the Newcastle game, it’s one less game for him to miss.

"His recovery is going well so hopefully he will be back, not for the Wolves game, but some time just after that. We don’t have to push him so quickly, that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, long-term injury absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton are also working their way back after both being out for almost a year.

Tom Heaton has played for Villa’s under-23s with the boss stating the former Burnley man looking to shake off the ‘rustiness’.