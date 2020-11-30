Shrewsbury Town appeal Aaron Pierre red card

James Roberts of Oxford City reacts on the floor after a challenge from Aaron Pierre of Shrewsbury Town which results in a red card for both players

Pierre appeared to be hit with a deliberate boot thrust towards his face by the non-leaguers' James Roberts.

TV replays showed Pierre appeared to have been very hard done to with Roberts' reaction to the incident also looking way over the top.

Town said in a statement this morning: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club can confirm that Aaron Pierre’s red card in yesterday’s Emirates FA cup tie with Oxford City will be appealed.

"We are now gathering evidence and grounds of appeal to submit to the FA in order for this to be lodged as soon as possible for Salop to get a preferred early hearing."

Speaking after the extra-time win, new boss Steve Cotterill said he felt Pierre was the innocent party, stating: “It looks like Aaron hasn’t done anything, I’m hoping that’s correct, I’ve asked him that.

"It looks like their lad’s had a little poke at him if I’m brutally honest. I’ve seen two angles, I don’t think there’s anything there, that’s definitely one we will be appealing because nothing absolutely stands out.”