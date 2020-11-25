VAR not making sense to Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The video assistant referee system was back in the spotlight last weekend when both Villa and Albion saw penalties chalked off in controversial circumstances.

Villa thought they had won a stoppage time spot-kick when Trezeguet tumbled after being challenged by Brighton’s Solly March and referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot.

But the official then changed his mind after being advised to consult the pitchside monitor, all but condemning Villa to a 2-1 defeat.

Konsa was involved in one of last season’s most controversial VAR incidents when he conceded a penalty despite appearing to be fouled by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

He said: “VAR sometimes just doesn’t make sense. It was a penalty (on Saturday), with the follow through.

“He (March) might have got a touch on the ball but if he doesn’t touch Trez he is through on goal. There was contact and we all heard it.

“It is a similar situation to last season and me with Bruno Fernandes. He fouled me (but they never checked). I’m just disappointed. I don’t understand VAR but there is nothing we can do now.”

Villa are preparing for Monday’s trip to West Ham, with Tom Heaton pushing for a place in the squad after completing his first 90 minutes for 11 months.

The England international, who suffered a serious knee injury in a 2-1 win at Burnley on New Year’s Day, played for Villa’s under-23s in Monday’s 2-0 win over Stoke.

Derby County have, meanwhile, become the latest club linked with a move for Villa assistant boss John Terry.

The Rams, who axed Philip Cocu earlier this month, are about to be taken over by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and Terry yesterday topped a betting list which includes former England boss Sam Allardyce.