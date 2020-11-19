Aston Villa linked with Mohamed Simakan move

The 20-year-old, who is primarily a centre-back but can also play at right-back, has shone for the Ligue 1 side ever since breaking into the team last year.
Simakan’s form has led to him being linked with a host of clubs across Europe.
And his agent, Francesco di Frisco, claims Villa registered an interest in the defender over the summer and could come back in for him when the window reopens.
“There were many teams on Simakan – Lyon, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund,” Di Frisco said.
“I think these clubs, including AC Milan, will try to push again (in January). The boy has picked up where he left off, showing his qualities, and it is possible his admirers will also increase.”
It is believed Italian giants AC Milan have previously seen a £13million bid for Simakan rejected
Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly called Ross Barkley to praise his form since joining Villa.
The 26-year-old agreed a season-long loan switch after Lampard was unable to give him assurances over playing time.