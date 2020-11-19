Aston Villa linked with Mohamed Simakan move

File photo dated 01-02-2020 of Aston Villa manager Dean Smith. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday October 2, 2020. Boss Dean Smith believes Aston Villa have given themselves the perfect platform for success after their summer spending. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

The 20-year-old, who is primarily a centre-back but can also play at right-back, has shone for the Ligue 1 side ever since breaking into the team last year.

Simakan’s form has led to him being linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

And his agent, Francesco di Frisco, claims Villa registered an interest in the defender over the summer and could come back in for him when the window reopens.

“There were many teams on Simakan – Lyon, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund,” Di Frisco said.

“I think these clubs, including AC Milan, will try to push again (in January). The boy has picked up where he left off, showing his qualities, and it is possible his admirers will also increase.”

It is believed Italian giants AC Milan have previously seen a £13million bid for Simakan rejected

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reportedly called Ross Barkley to praise his form since joining Villa.