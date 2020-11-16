Manchester City could move to re-sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - reports

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz warms up

Luiz’s impressive form for Dean Smith’s side this season has done nothing to quash suggestions that City could be keen to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium, where he left for Villa Park in 2019.

It is suggested that City can take advantage of the buyback clause inserted into the 22-year-old Brazilian’s Villa deal.

The Express & Star confirmed in August that Villa were confident of keeping hold of their man for the forthcoming campaign, but Pep Guardiola’s side could be tempted into making a January swoop to boost their Premier League title bid.