West Brom loanee Conor Gallagher fighting on several different fronts

Conor Gallagher of West Bromwich Albion.

But the midfielder admits he also has one eye on the Baggies’ clash at Manchester United – their first outing following the international break.

Gallagher has made a big impression at The Hawthorns since joining on loan from Chelsea back in September.

But the midfielder, who shone in Albion’s last-gasp defeat to Tottenham last weekend, is currently away with the England under-21 squad.

The Young Lions have already secured their spot at the UEFA Under-21 Championships. But they still have two qualifiers to play – against Andorra tonight and Albania next Tuesday.

“It’s always nice to get a call-up, I love playing for my country,” Gallagher said.

“It’s an honour so I am looking forward to playing with England and I am also looking forward to coming back and playing against United.

“The Tottenham game was gutting. It was a good performance from us and we deserved something from the game.

“I thought we defended great, the defence were excellent, just unlucky.

“To concede so late after working as hard as we did – it’s not nice but we will take confidence from it.

“I feel if we play like that every week, I don’t think we’ll have any problems.

“We just need to take it one game at a time, work as hard as we possibly can and then, hopefully, we will get some good results.”

Despite the heartbreak of losing to an 88th-minute Harry Kane goal, Gallagher revealed boss Slaven Bilic was upbeat after the Spurs game.

“He (Bilic) was happy and very, very, positive,” Gallagher added.

“Of course, everyone was disappointed we didn’t get the result.