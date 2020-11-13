Douglas Luiz’s Aston Villa form key to his dream

Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (left) and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz

The midfielder, who shone for Dean Smith’s side in their win at Arsenal last weekend, is currently away with his national side as they prepare to face Venezuela tonight and Uruguay on Tuesday.

Luiz made his first starts for Brazil back in October with the 22-year-old completing 90 minutes in wins over both Boliva and Peru.

But he knows it’s his performances for Villa that are ensuring he is picked for Tite’s side.

“I’m very proud to be representing my country,” he said. “It’s the dream of every Brazilian kid, it’s the same here in England.

“Everyone wants to represent their country.

“So, I’m giving my all at the club (Villa). I want to win games, I want to fight to win titles. That’s what I’ll be doing.

“My dream came true because I worked hard. I thank God that I was able to achieve my objective. My new objective is to keep myself there.

“I think I did my job well (last time), that’s why I’ve been invited back.”

Meanwhile, Villa are interested in signing Benfica full-back Fabio Baptista, according to reports.

Baptista currently plays for Benfica’s B team and also their under-23 side.