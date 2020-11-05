Aston Villa boss Dean Smith expects more shock Premier League results

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

The campaign has delivered a number of shock results with Villa pulling off perhaps the most extraordinary when they hammered reigning champions Liverpool 7-2.

Smith’s men were involved in another bizarre game last weekend when they lost 4-3 at home to Southampton.

The boss believes matches being played behind closed doors has been a key factor, in particular when it comes to players and managers impacting on decision-making from the officials.

He said: “We have seen a lot of strange scorelines. I think with there being no supporters players in general feel they can play on the officials a bit more.

“There are certainly a lot more free-kicks, I feel, than there were before.

“It’s tough for the officials at the moment because players are appealing for everything and everyone can hear it.

“Then you get the bench appealing for it and there is a lot of noise which everyone hears. I don’t think that is going to change, not until fans are back in stadiums.

“I don’t see a stop to it (anytime soon). With VAR there are more penalties and with no fans in I think referees are giving more.”

Villa go to Arsenal on Sunday aiming for a return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz has again been called up to the Brazil squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay later this month. The 22-year-old made his full international debut in October.