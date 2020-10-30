Slaven Bilic: Chapter closed on Ahmed Hegazi's departure

Slaven Bilic

Speaking after the draw at Brighton on Monday, the Baggies boss made it clear he’d been left hugely disappointed by the club’s decision to sell Hegazi to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Just a few days earlier the head coach told a press conference the Egyptian defender would not be sold despite persistent rumours linking him to the Middle East.

But when Al-Ittihad came in with an improved offer, Albion decided to offload the centre-back – who had made just 15 starts under Bilic.

Hegazi was also the club’s highest earner on £70,000 a week, with the Baggies hierarchy eager to recoup some money following the summer transfer window.

Bilic’s comments post-Brighton added to speculation that the Croatian was considering his future at The Hawthorns.

But he said the chapter on Hegazi’s departure is now closed with the boss eager to look to the future.

“I want to close the chapter,” Bilic said.

“I was very vocal and clear but for me, that story is finished.

“I wish Ahmed all the best. He is a top player and a top guy – a top professional.

“But I would rather talk about (Semi) Ajayi, about (Branislav) Ivanovic, about (Kyle) Bartley, (Cedric) Kipre, (Dara) O’Shea and (Lee) Peltier who are the players we have in that position.

“All the best to Ahmed.

“I wanted to say what I said publicly, I think it was needed.

“And I said the same to guys at the club – that was my opinion.

“For me, this is now chapter finished.”

Bilic was then asked if it has been easy for him to move on from the spat.

“Why not?” he said. “I said what I wanted to say. I think it needed to be said and I was vocal and I was clear.

“I also said it when we came back to the training ground two days after the game - I said it to the board and to the people at the club.

“For me, it is finished, of course, I wish Ahmed all the best.

“But I would rather talk about Ajayi, Ivanovic, Bartley, O’Shea, Kipre, Peltier.”

Promising defender O’Shea missed the trip to Brighton after receiving a kick to his ankle in training.

But Bilic revealed the Republic of Ireland international is back in contention for Monday’s game at Fulham.

“Dara is good – he is back training,” the boss said.

“It looked more like an injury that was going to take him longer and he’d be on the sidelines.

“Thankfully it isn’t. He’s back and is training 100 per cent.

“So he should be okay, we are in good shape ahead of Fulham.”

Meanwhile, Albion’s game against Tottenham has been moved so it can be shown live on Sky.

It will now take place a day later on Sunday, November 8 with a noon kick-off.