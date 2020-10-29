Simon Osborn still at a loss to explain why Wolves continually fell short

Simon Osborn

Ninety-plus minutes of impassioned and sustained support – singing, shouting, screaming – straining every sinew to try and push their team over the line, writes Paul Berry.

The second leg of the 1997 Championship play off semi-final. Wolves against Crystal Palace.

The backdrop for such a frenzied evening perhaps explained why there was so much nervous excitement floating around the famous old stadium in search of one of those truly special nights.

Wolves, a team seemingly destined – or more to the point desperate – for the Premier League had been stung by a controversial play-off defeat against Bolton two years earlier, not to mention Aldershot slightly lower down the pyramid a few years before that.

And then there was the first leg at Selhurst Park. A goal down with a minute left would have been a fairly reasonable return to take back to Molineux, only for Palace substitute Dougie Freedman to notch a second.

Hold on though. Defender Jamie Smith – he and Freedman would actually swap clubs five months later – stormed up the other end to gleefully despatch his first ever Wolves goal. 2-1. That’ll do. Even an away goal now as well.

But no. There was still somehow enough added time remaining for Freedman to produce an exquisite lob to restore the Eagles’ two-goal cushion and once again leave Wolves with a mountain to climb.

Yet even in adversity, those Wolves fans who were becoming accustomed to an interminable delay in taking that final leap from the god-forsaken Championship gave it their absolute all on an incredible occasion under the Molineux lights.

So too did the players, Mark Atkins raising hopes of a dramatic comeback by tucking home a neat pass from Geoff Thomas on the half-hour mark.

Sadly, though, the Scotch mist returned as David Hopkin drew Palace level midway through the second half and, even though an Adrian Williams header gave hope five minutes from time, it was to be another of those painful hard luck stories for which Wolves had become famed.

All that atmosphere, all that passion, all that noise. All that was missing, was the result.

Simon Osborn, previously of Palace, occupied the Wolves midfield for both legs of that semi- final.

Even in ‘defeat’ – the 2-1 win meant nothing when it came to play-off progress – the cultured midfielder still recalls this excruciating hard luck story as one of his more memorable Molineux experiences.

“The aim was to get to Wembley, and games like that, with so much at stake, are always special,” Osborn recalls.

“We were really revved up to go out and get the result, even though there was obvious disappointment at conceding that third goal at Palace which had given us plenty to do.

“We still felt if we could get an early goal we might be able to steamroller them, and we did get in front half-an-hour in.

“Their equaliser made it so difficult, and even though we got back ahead we just couldn’t get a third to take it to extra-time.”

Simon Osborn.

That 96/97 season in particular had brought so many big games and big results, finally suggesting that the Holy Grail of the Premier League was within Wolves’ grasp.

Steve Bull’s opening day hat-trick at Grimsby, the double over West Bromwich Albion including Iwan Roberts’ treble at The Hawthorns, Bully’s late winner – from an Osborn assist – at Sheffield United.

It was quite a squad at that time.

The firepower of Bull, Roberts, Don Goodman; the goalkeeping and defensive experience of Mike Stowell, Keith Curle, Andy Thompson, Mark Venus; the midfield nous of Osborn, Thomas, Atkins, Steve Corica and Neil Emblen; the emergence of young talent such as Smith and Dean Richards.

And then in the following years, the likes of Kevin Muscat, Steve Froggatt, Steve Sedgley, John De Wolf, the development of Robbie Keane, Joleon Lescott, Lee Naylor, Carl Robinson.

As ever it begs the question, the million dollar question, which has probably been asked a million times.

Just how, with that array of talent and experience within the ranks, did those groups of players in the mid-to-late 90s not manage to make it across to the Promised Land?

“I really don’t know, and I have been asked this question many times as you can imagine,” Osborn replies. “We were so close on several occasions both in that play-off year and one or two seasons that followed, but we’d get on a decent run and then somehow shoot ourselves in the foot.

“We had a great squad mixed with experience and fantastic young lads coming through, the dressing room was strong and we got on well.

“Many of us involved still speak about that particular time when we meet up, thinking back to some of the football we played and wondering how we didn’t do better.”

Osborn was no stranger to high expectation levels and the big occasion, long before setting foot inside Molineux.

A Spurs fan growing up thanks to an admiration for later Wolves boss Glenn Hoddle, he was snapped up by Palace, the nearest club to his Croydon roots, at the age of 16.

Having progressed through to the first team – his full debut came against Liverpool at Anfield – he was around the squad although didn’t feature in the 1990 FA Cup final against Manchester United, came off the bench on the first ever Premier League weekend to score a last minute equaliser in a 3-3 draw against Blackburn, and also netted in the League Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Arsenal later in that season.

Osborn was also part of the Palace team which responded to relegation from the Premier League by immediately winning the First Division title, before then moving to Reading for the season they finished second and lost the play-off final to Wolves’ conquerors, Bolton.

A move to QPR saw him return to the Premier League but it didn’t work out, and Mark McGhee, who had signed him for Reading, did so again to take him to Molineux.

“Once I saw what Wolves was about, and saw the place, it was a no-brainer and I signed instantly,” he recalls. “It was good to work with Mark again, and the club had huge potential to go on and reach the Premier League, but unfortunately it just didn’t happen during my time.”

There were, however, many highlights during Osborn’s 185 Wolves appearances which featured 14 goals, including some fine free-kicks and numerous assists.

Having worked with both McGhee and Colin Lee, Osborn would leave Wolves a few games into Dave Jones’ reign, but has no complaints, and looks back with ‘nothing but fond memories’ of his time at Molineux.

“I have to say, I really enjoyed my time at Wolves,” he declares.

“Most of the players lived in the local area and we would socialise with our wives away from the football.

“Both of my children were born in Wolverhampton, and I have nothing but fond memories of my time, and to be club captain, in particular, was a great honour.”

Osborn’s later career would take in Port Vale, Gillingham, Walsall – where he also did some coaching while Paul Merson was at the helm – and Hereford, before continuing in non-league until the age of 42, and also coaching and managing with teams including Bromley and Margate.

Ultimately though, life post-football saw the former midfielder opt for a far different career.

Starting off working for a small air conditioning and electrical business, Osborn learned his new trade and has since worked his way through the ranks as site manager and now project manager for RI Design and Build, a construction company based in Bromley.

Football, though, is never too far away. He still plays the odd charity game including representing the Wolves Allstars when possible, and retains a keen eye on the Premier League and particularly his old clubs Wolves and Palace, who meet at Molineux tomorrow night.

And Osborn’s son Teddy may yet be prolonging the family name in the sport – he is a Level 5 referee currently working towards his Level 4 qualification.

“Teddy is working his way up the ranks, and I am sure as long as he is enjoying it he will carry on and hopefully at some point he might make it right the way up the leagues,” says a very proud Dad!

“It has made me see refereeing in a completely different light, and realise how hard the job is, especially when I have gone along to watch and he is out there getting grief from coaches and spectators.”

With no supporters currently permitted inside Molineux it will certainly be a very different atmosphere on Friday night to that memorable play-off tussle over 23 years ago.