Bridgnorth aim to show their mettle against the Steelmen

Graham Ward

The Crown Meadow men welcome Bilston Town with spirits high following last weekend’s welcome FA Vase success at Pershore.

Ward’s side have endured a testing start to the season with a host of new players bedding in and a series of injuries further hampering their progress.

But Ward was encouraged by the battling qualities shown by his side last Saturday after he decided on a ‘back to basics’ approach.

“I have to admit I was feeling the pressure a little bit before the game last Saturday because we hadn’t won in five,” said Ward.

“As a manager you start to look at yourself when things aren’t going as well as you would hope.

“It’s been a tough start to the season. We have had injuries to contend with and some tough games, playing Shifnal twice and Worcester Raiders.

““The Wednesfield defeat the week before really hurt me. We didn’t compete and that was disappointing.

“So we want back to the drawing board and concentrated on doing the basics well.

“I know if we can keep a clean sheet, we have players who can create chances.

“The clean sheet pleased me more than anything. It was our first of the season and it was the most satisfying day of the season so far.

“All I asked of the lads was to go out there and give it a good go. I just asked them to fight for themselves, their team-mates and the club. And they did that. I was really pleased with the response.

“We kept our shape and worked hard. I had a few leaders out there which was good to see.”

And Ward knows his side will need to show their mettle against the Steelmen tomorrow if they are to register a first league win of the season.

Their visitors are sitting fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Shifnal Town.

“Bilston will be a tough game because they are flying at the moment,” added Ward.

“Dean Gill is a good manager and he has got a good side that likes to get the ball down and play. Hopefully that will suit us because we like to play as well. It should be a good game.”

High-flying Shawbury United are geared up for a tough test tomorrow when they welcome Littleton.

United have made a superb start to the season and have climbed up to second on the back of four wins from five games.

But boss Declan Allen is refusing to get carried away and knows his side will need to be at their best tomorrow against a side who did the double over them last season.

“It’s going to be tough game as most games are in this league,” said Allen. “Littleton beat us twice last season, home and away.

“We are not going to go into it over confident based on results so far.

“We are going to keep the boys grounded and take things one game at a time.

“If we are going to get anything out of it we are going to have to be at our best.

“I want us to treat every game this season like it is cup final.

“It’s a long season and things can change very quickly so we can’t get carried away with our good start.

Shifnal feature in the division’s ‘match of the day’ away to another side with promotion ambitions, Dudley Town.

Both teams go into the clash with perfect records although Dudley have played two games fewer than their visitors.

Wem Town will be hoping to break their duck when they welcome OJM Black Country to the Butler Sports Centre.