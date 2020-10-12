Frederic Guilbert set to fight for Aston Villa place

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) and Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert battle for the ball

The French right-back made 25 Premier League appearances last season but has not featured in a matchday squad this term with boss Dean Smith favouring Ahmed Elmohamady and £16million signing Matty Cash.

Guilbert, a £4.5million signing from Caen in summer 2019, was among the players Villa were looking to move out prior to last week’s international transfer deadline but talks over a loan move to Nantes failed to progress.

He said: “The club signed Matty Cash for £16m in the transfer window. That’s a hell of a lot of money and he’s a good player.

“It’s the manager’s choice – you have to accept it and fight to play. If it doesn’t work, and if I have to leave, then I will leave. At the moment, I don’t play at all and it’s the managers choice that must be respected.