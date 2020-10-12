Frederic Guilbert set to fight for Aston Villa place

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished:

Frederic Guilbert has vowed to fight for his place at Villa after revealing he missed out on a move to Nantes during the transfer window.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (left) and Aston Villa's Frederic Guilbert battle for the ball
The French right-back made 25 Premier League appearances last season but has not featured in a matchday squad this term with boss Dean Smith favouring Ahmed Elmohamady and £16million signing Matty Cash.

Guilbert, a £4.5million signing from Caen in summer 2019, was among the players Villa were looking to move out prior to last week’s international transfer deadline but talks over a loan move to Nantes failed to progress.

He said: “The club signed Matty Cash for £16m in the transfer window. That’s a hell of a lot of money and he’s a good player.

“It’s the manager’s choice – you have to accept it and fight to play. If it doesn’t work, and if I have to leave, then I will leave. At the moment, I don’t play at all and it’s the managers choice that must be respected.

“I don’t think they were completely honest with me on all points of view going into the season.”

Nathan Judah

Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor of the Shropshire Star

