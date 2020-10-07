John McGinn: Aston Villa will stay grounded

By Nathan JudahFootballPublished:

John McGinn has vowed Villa won’t get carried away by their excellent start to the season.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham
Dean Smith’s men have won all three of their Premier League fixtures to date and thumped champions Liverpool 7-2 on Sunday.

But midfield ace McGinn plans to keep his feet on the ground.

He said: “It’s a bit surreal. We got a fair slice of luck on Sunday but I don’t think anyone can say that we didn’t deserve to win the game. To a man, we were brilliant.

“We’re not going to get carried away. It’s been an amazing start and we’re delighted.”

McGinn is currently away on international duty with Scotland, where he has teamed up with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

“Andy was good, very respectful. He understands,” said McGinn. “I think he has won just about every other game in the past three or four years.

“It’s a bit strange, obviously I didn’t expect to beat the world champions let alone so convincingly.

“Hopefully I can use the confidence I have at the minute to help my country.”

