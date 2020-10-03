Southampton v West Brom - Match preview

Filip Krovinovic rejoined Albion this week, giving Albion more midfield options(AMA)

And Slaven Bilic has hinted we may see a more attack-minded Albion when they take on Southampton tomorrow.

The fixture computer was far from kind to the Baggies when it dished out their first few games back in the Premier League.

Leicester and Everton have joined Liverpool in becoming the only teams to win all three of their opening matches. Chelsea, meanwhile, have spent a staggering £200 million on players in the past few months.

In all three of those games, Bilic lined up his team in a 3-4-3 formation that became a very defensive 5-4-1 when they didn’t have the ball. His reasoning was that he felt – with the personnel at his disposal – he needed an extra man at the back.

Now, though, he has more legs and energy in the centre of midfield, following the additions of Conor Gallagher and Filip Krovinovic.

And that means Bilic now has the confidence to return to the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 systems that were so successful in the Championship.

“We definitely have more options,” Bilic said when asked about formations.

“It’s one of the plans for us to use the systems from last season. Definitely.

“This (3-4-3) wasn’t because of the Premier League or because of the opponent – maybe a little bit.

“But it was because of what players we had in the building.”

Krovinovic rejoined Albion on loan from Benfica on Tuesday, with the trip to St Mary’s perhaps coming too soon for him. But Gallagher is expected to be involved against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

“Filip looks lively. He played 20 minutes in a friendly we had against MK Dons on Tuesday,” Bilic added.

“He’s worked really hard but he was in that group of players that Benfica wanted to offload.

“Since the QPR game, he hasn’t played a game but it will not take him long. If you came and saw our training, you wouldn’t say he’s not fit – no, no, no. On the contrary. But a proper game is different. We’ll see for Southampton.

“Gallagher did a normal pre-season training with Chelsea. He is ready.”

Another player under consideration is Branislav Ivanovic. But with a two-week international break following the trip to Southampton, the boss may give the defender a bit more time to get match fit.

“With Barney we will see,” Bilic said. “After this week we have two weeks with the international break.

“It is tempting. But are you going to rush or do you want the benefit of another two weeks?”

With an in-form strike force of Danny Ings and Che Adams, as well as England international James Ward-Prowse in midfield, Bilic knows his team is in for a tough game tomorrow.

But after the fixtures they have had, he can understand why supporters see the match as an opportunity to get that first Premier League win.

“Every team we face is a big challenge for us,,” the boss said.

“But there is a difference. So far we have played against Leicester, Everton and Chelsea. Leicester and Everton have taken nine points from nine. And Chelsea are Chelsea – a big club.

“Now we are facing a club that is very competitive, they run a lot and up front they have clinical players with pace. They lost a couple of games, they won the last game against Burnley which will give them confidence.