Hollywood duo ready to stump up Wrexham cash

The duo were revealed as the mystery party interested in buying the club earlier this week after winning the approval of 98 per cent of club members.

Reynolds, star of Marvel smash hit Deadpool as well as other successful franchises, and successful writer and director McElhenney are worth well in excess of 100million dollars and are willing to throw their fortune behind the fan-owned Racecourse Ground outfit.

Canadian Reynolds and American McElhenney met with Reds director Spencer Harris on Zoom this week and will outline their vision for the club in the coming weeks before another special general meeting will make a final decision.

The film giants have not yet confirmed why they are looking to invest in the north Wales club.

First minister for Wales Mark Drakeford said there would be ‘huge benefits’ in the duo taking the reins at the club.

Drakeford quipped: “If he (Reynolds) can play centre forward, I’m sure he’d be welcome.”

Wrexham’s Shrewsbury-born former AFC Telford winger Elliott Durrell said: “You hear little whispers that it’s going to be X,Y or Z and you are thinking ‘there’s no way it can be but it’s football and football is a funny old game.”

First-team boss Dean Keates said: “You hear rumours. It’s interesting times and potentially exciting times for the football club. It got broke to me just prior to kick-off (on Wednesday).”

Wrexham revealed they have been shipping home and away shirts to the United States, Canada, Denmark and Australia after the news broke.