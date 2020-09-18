Dean Smith delaying call on ‘mature' Aston Villa talent Ramsey

A number of clubs in the Championship and League One are keen on taking Ramsey on loan this season.

But Smith has not ruled out keeping the 19-year-old around as part of his first-team squad, having been impressed by his attitude and performances.

Ramsey earned positive reviews after making his full Villa debut in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win at Burton.

The academy product also caught the eye of Smith and his coaching staff during the 3-2 friendly win at Arsenal earlier this month, in which he scored two goals.

Ramsey, who had made three previous substitute appearances for the first-team prior to Tuesday, scored three goals in seven outings while on loan at Doncaster earlier this year.

Smith said: “He has matured. I always think the loans are important. He went out to Doncaster last year and scored a brace on his debut.

“We had six of the under-23s with us all pre-season and they have got better and better.

“Jacob played against a really strong Arsenal team the other week and did well. He deserved his place in the team on Tuesday.

“We will continue to keep looking at him right up until the window closes. If he keeps impressing us as he is we will keep him around.

“If we feel it would be better for him to go out, we will do that. We will certainly keep him in discussions. It was a very mature performance again from him on Tuesday night.

“He deserved the start and didn’t let himself down. He’s a player that’s got an awful lot of potential and he’s beginning to fulfil that.”

Villa, who have already spent more than £60million during the current transfer window, remain keen to add another midfielder to their ranks before the October 5 deadline.

Henri Lansbury and Marvelous Nakamba, both of whom started alongside Ramsey in the middle of the park, are among the players Villa will allow to depart if suitable offers are forthcoming.