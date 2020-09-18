Menu

AFC Telford United sign successful trialist Dominic McHale

By Lewis Cox | Football | Published:

AFC Telford United have completed the signing of trialist Dominic McHale on a one-year deal.

Trialist Dominic McHale during the pre-season friendly between Ellesmere Rangers and AFC Telford United at Beech Grove, Ellesmere on Saturday, September 5, 2020.....Picture: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

The 24-year-old has trained with Gavin Cowan's squad throughout pre-season and featured in all four friendlies so far, scoring three times from central midfield.

Former Manchester City academy youngster McHale has spent a number of years in non-league football, turning out for the likes of Northwich Victoria, Salford City, Hyde United before he joined Ashton United – either side of professional Football League deals with Barnsley and Oldham.

McHale, a powerful midfielder, has caught the eye in his trial games with the Bucks, netting too fiercely struck left-footed goals in the win at Market Drayton Town and another neat strike in the 2-2 draw at Stafford Rangers.

Cowan, whose side face Notts County behind closed doors tomorrow, has seen enough of Manchester-born McHale to believe he can make a 'heavy contribution' for Telford this season.

The boss said: “He worked exceptionally hard over the last few months with us and impressed to the point where we feel he will have a heavy contribution on what we do."

McHale added: “I'm really grateful to the manager for giving me the opportunity, from here it’s only onwards and upwards.

"I can’t wait to get started and am delighted to sign for such a big club as AFC Telford.”

