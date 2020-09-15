Investors in £2m Wrexham bid

A statement issued by the National League club said the two investors – ‘of high net worth’ – have proposed an offer to buy Wrexham for a ‘nominal sum’ and pledge to invest cash to improve the club on and off the field.

The Wrexham Supporters’ Trust are now meeting over Zoom at 7pm on September 22 to discuss the proposal.

The statement read: “Until members have authorised the board of the WST to proceed with discussions, the investors have indicated that they wish their identities to remain confidential.”