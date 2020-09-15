Menu

Investors in £2m Wrexham bid

By Liam Keen

A pair of ‘well known’ investors have approached Wrexham about buying the club – as they propose to pump £2million into club.

A statement issued by the National League club said the two investors – ‘of high net worth’ – have proposed an offer to buy Wrexham for a ‘nominal sum’ and pledge to invest cash to improve the club on and off the field.

The Wrexham Supporters’ Trust are now meeting over Zoom at 7pm on September 22 to discuss the proposal.

The statement read: “Until members have authorised the board of the WST to proceed with discussions, the investors have indicated that they wish their identities to remain confidential.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen
Sports Reporter

Sports journalist at the Express & Star, primarily covering Walsall FC and grassroots sport across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Got a story? Get in touch on 01902 319456.

