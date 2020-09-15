Bertrand Traore edges closer to Aston Villa move

Traore was in Denmark yesterday to undergo a medical and hold face-to-face talks with sporting director Johan Lange ahead of a proposed £19million move.

The Burkina Faso international was scheduled to have a work permit hearing today with Villa hopeful he will then be able to travel to the Midlands to complete the switch.

Traore’s arrival should follow that of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who remains on the verge of completing a £20million move from Arsenal.

Though still expected to go through, the deal was last night being held up by a contractual complication involving the Argentine shot-stopper and the Gunners.

Villa have also held talks with Werder Bremen over Kosovo international Milot Rashica.

“They got in touch, I can confirm that,” Clemens Fritz, Bremen’s head of football, said yesterday.

“There is nothing concrete. There are a couple of requests. We’re in close communication with his management.”