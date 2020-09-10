AFC Telford United hand one-year deals to teenage trio

Youth team graduates Jack Sweeney, George Scott and former TNS youngster Harry Bower have all signed deals at the New Bucks Head.

Defender Sweeney, 17, and goalkeeper Scott, 18, both from Telford, have played for the club’s under-18s and were involved in last weekend’s friendly win at Ellesmere Rangers, and Scott also featured at Market Drayton in midweek.

Sweeney also had a spell in Walsall academy while Scott has been in the youth ranks at TNS. Both youngsters attend Thomas Telford.

Former England Colleges international Bower, 19, from Wem, was previously at the academy at Cymru Premier outfit The New Saints and had a loan spell at FC Oswestry Town last season.

Bower, a pacy winger who can also operate centrally, has been on trial at AFC Telford this season, impressing boss Cowan enough to remain as part of his senior group.

“They are all young local lads and we will look to help them with their development,” Cowan said.

“They will train with the first-team squad as we aim to improve them and may find them a loan deal.

“If they impress in training then they can be part of our first-team squad.”

All three could be involved at Stafford Rangers tomorrow – the final warm-up game in front of fans, where Cowan will make a decision on his five remaining trialists, before four friendlies against National League opposition.