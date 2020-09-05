West Brom announce signing of Cedric Kipre

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Baggies and becomes their second signing of the transfer window, following the permanent capture of Matheus Pereira.

Kipre helped the Latics keep 12 clean sheets in 36 Championship appearances last season - also scoring twice.

The Paris-born defender, who has represented Ivory Coast at youth level and been part of the senior squad, came through at PSG before spells with Leicester City and Motherwell.

Albion sporting director Luke Dowling said: “I believe we’ve signed someone in Cédric who has got the potential to really establish himself as a Premier League defender.

“He was part of a Wigan team that, from the turn of the year, produced results which would have placed them in the Championship’s top three and Cédric was a very impressive figure in that run of form.

“He has been on our target list for some time. We are delighted to get the deal done and look forward to watching him progress.”

Kipre added: “I heard of the interest a month ago and the head of recruitment spoke to me and I had to be patient with it but finally I’m here - I am happy,” said Albion’s newest recruit.

“It’s a big club and the chance to play in the Premier League was what attracted me. My goal was to play in this division by the age of 25 and today I’m 23 so I’m grateful for the chance.

“I’m expecting to learn a lot from Slaven (Bilic) because he played in the same position and he can teach me areas to progress.”

Kipre’s arrival is set to spark a busy period in the market for Albion, who are hoping to seal an £18million deal for West Ham winger Grady Diangana later on Friday.

Brighton goalkeeper David Button is also on the brink of joining the Baggies in a £1million transfer.