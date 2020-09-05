Aston Villa see opening bid for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson rejected

The 28-year-old England international is a prime target for Dean Smith but Villa’s initial offer has fallen short of the Cherries valuation.

It is thought Bournemouth want a fee of £20m for Wilson, who has scored 67 goals in 180 appearances since joining from Coventry six years ago.

Newcastle are also serious contenders for his signature and are willing to offer winger Matt Ritchie in part-exchange.

Ritchie made more than 100 appearances for Bournemouth between 2013 and 2016 and is thought to be keen on a return to the south coast.

Villa are, meanwhile, hoping to make a breakthrough in their efforts to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins during the coming days.

The London club are reported to be demanding a fee as high as £28m for the 24-year-old, who scored 26 goals in the Championship last season.

Villa are attempting to negotiate a lower fee and their spending power, coupled with Brentford’s valuation, means they remain favourites for his signature.