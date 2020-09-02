Aston Villa take on Newcastle in fight for Callum Wilson

The 28-year-old is a target for Dean Smith, who wants to add an experienced Premier League forward to his squad.

But he is facing competition from predecessor Steve Bruce, who wants to tempt the England international to the North-East. Newcastle are also willing to include former Bournemouth winger Matt Ritchie as part of the deal, though Villa intend to make a straight cash offer.

Coventry-born Wilson has scored 67 goals in 180 appearances since joining the Cherries in 2014, winning four international caps.

He netted only seven last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, but is keen on staying on the top flight.

Villa’s top priority is on improving an attack which netted only seven goals in the final 12 matches of last season and Smith wants to sign two forwards.

Their interest in Wilson is not seen as an alternative to Brentford’s Ollie Watkins, another prime target. Instead, Villa would ideally like to negotiate deals for both players, with Watkins’ ability to play out wide viewed as an asset.

Defender James Bree has left Villa and joined Luton on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old made 28 appearances after joining from Barnsley in January 2017, but struggled to hold down a regular place and spent last season on loan with the Hatters.