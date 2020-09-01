West Brom mulling move for Cedric Kipre

The Baggies have held talks over the 23-year-old and are increasingly confident it is a deal they can get done.

But they are expected to check on other targets before pushing ahead. Blackburn are believed to have agreed a fee of £900,000 for Kipre but the player would prefer a Premier League move and Albion may offer one.

Sporting director Luke Dowling is determined to get the maximum from what is a relatively tight budget as Albion prepare for a top flight return.

In addition to Kipre, talks have also taken place with Brighton over defender Shane Duffy and goalkeeper David Button.

The Seagulls want around £1million for the latter, though the Baggies are hoping to agree a lower fee. Albion will also decide this week whether to push ahead with a move for Watford striker Troy Deeney, while they

remain in discussions with Benfica over another loan deal for midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

Matheus Pereira remains Albion’s only permanent signing since winning promotion in July. It is believed the Baggies have around £20million in total to spend.

Preparations on the pitch for a top flight campaign now less than a fortnight away will continue today when the Baggies play their latest warm-up match.

Slaven Bilic’s men are set to face an EFL opponent, who have requested all details of the behind closed doors fixture are kept private.

Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zohore are expected to get their first taste of pre-season action after both missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest through injury.