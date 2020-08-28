Wayne Rooney shocked at Jack Grealish's England snub

On Wednesday, Gareth Southgate named his Three Lions squad for Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

But the England boss has consistently overlooked Grealish despite his outstanding form for Villa.

And Rooney – the national side’s all-time record goalscorer – is stunned the 24-year-old won’t get the chance to show what is capable of in the internationals next month.

“It’s very surprising – the season he had he was outstanding,” Rooney said.

“I’ve been there when I was a young player at Everton and the team probably weren’t to the standard I was.

“And I think that’s where Jack is at now – Aston Villa are not at the standard of the player he is.

“I can’t work it out why’s he’s not in the squad – I have no idea. He should be in that squad.

“Even if he is just in the squad to train and you just bring him on for ten minutes to see his character and see how he reacts to it.

“It was shocking that he wasn’t in the squad.”