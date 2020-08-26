Four West Brom alternatives to Shane Duffy

The Republic of Ireland international seems destined to leave Brighton this window but his destination still appears undecided despite a flurry of hints and speculation on social media.

Albion are understood to be well in the running for the 28-year-old. But here the Express & Star looks at four alternatives should Duffy decide to move elsewhere.

Joe Rodon – Swansea

Albion will scour the Championship for players they believe can make the step up to the Premier League – and Rodon is one of those men.

The 22-year-old stands at well over six-feet tall and is dominant in the air. But he is also good on the ball, with Slaven Bilic a boss who likes to play out from the back.

The Welsh international has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

But it seems likely Rodon will have to move to another Premier League club and prove himself in the top flight before being snapped up by anyone in the top six.

With Swansea in need of cash having asked their players to take a wage deferral in April, they need to sell players this window. And with transfer fees for players still unclear due to COVID-19, Albion may be able to pounce.

Advertising

Ben Davies – Preston

Another player who can count himself as among the best centre-backs in the Championship.

Elegant and left-footed, Davies reads the game exceptionally well and is also good on the ball. He also had just one year left on his contract. With all Championship clubs feeling the pinch financially, PNE can’t afford to lose the defender for nothing next year.

Timm Klose – Norwich

Advertising

A player who has interested Albion in the past, at 32-years-old Klose doesn’t quite fit the Baggies’ mould when it comes to new recruits.

But he is likely to be available for a minimal fee having missed a lot of last season through injury.

And his Premier League and international experience could be hugely beneficial as he prepares to play in the top flight for the first time.

Fikayo Tomori – Chelsea

With Chelsea set to sign Thiago Silva, reports have suggested Frank Lampard wants to send Tomori out on loan to continue his Premier League development.

The defender featured 22 times last season, making his England debut last October. With money tight, a loan move for Tomori may suit all parties – with the defender also able to play at right-back.