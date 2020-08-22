Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa need quality

Villa, who have spent £140million since winning promotion back to the Premier League, are expected to splash out again during the current window in a bid to improve on last season’s 17th-placed finish.

John McGinn has previously spoken of the need to add fresh faces to avoid another campaign of struggle and Hourihane, speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, agrees.

He said: “We need more quality in the squad and there is no hiding away from that. The club needs to take strides forward, there can be no looking back, 17th is not good enough for Aston Villa.”

Hourihane, who returned with the rest of his team-mates for pre-season training, believes a comfortable mid-table finish would represent progress for Villa.

He added: “We need to improve on the league position and by that I don’t mean 16th.

“We want to be comfortably in and around mid-table. I don’t want to be in another relegation battle.

“Maybe 12th, 13th or a little bit higher, that is where the club should be aiming for and then we can take another step forward the following year. I know everyone wants to finish in the top-10 but you have to be realistic.

“I am not saying I would be satisfied with three or four places higher because I always want more, both for an individual and the team. I certainly don’t think it is acceptable to be anywhere near the relegation zone this year.”