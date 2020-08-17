West Brom to rival Aston Villa for Saints’ striker Michael Obafemi - reports

The Baggies are on the hunt for a new striker this summer who they hope will score the goals to keep them in the Premier League.

And Republic of Ireland international Obafemi is believed to be one of the forwards they are interested in signing.

The 20-year-old made 25 appearances for the Saints last season with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl understood to be a big fan of the striker.

But with Danny Ings, Shane Long and Che Adams all ahead of him in the pecking order, Obafemi knows his game time is likely to be limited next season.

Born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, Obafemi fits the profile of the type of player Albion are targeting this summer.

According to reports, he is available for around £10million – a fee the Baggies would be willing to pay for the right centre-forward.

Technical director Luke Dowling also likes investing in youth and in players he believes Albion can successfully develop.

But while Albion are keen on Obafemi so too are Villa, according to reports – with Dean Smith also in the market for a striker this summer.

While the Baggies are working hard to strengthen their attacking options, one forward that could leave the club this window is Oliver Burke.

The Scotland international hasn't settled at all in the West Midlands since a £15million move from RB Leipzig in 2017.

Burke spent last season on loan in La Liga with Alaves and previously enjoyed a temporary switch to Celtic.

But he could now be set for a permanent move to Turkish side Trabzonspor, who recently appointed former Albion coach Eddie Newton manager on a permanent basis.

Burke still has two years left on the five-year deal he signed with Albion in 2017.

And the Baggies will be keen to offload in the next few weeks with any money they receive set to be used to boost Slaven Bilic's transfer budget this window.