Aston Villa interested in Divock Origi move - reports

The Belgian forward could leave Anfield after etching himself in Liverpool folklore with two goals in last season’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, before netting in the final win over Spurs.

Now, it’s understood that Dean Smith is interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Villa Park for next season.

They are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer after record signing Wesley tore his knee ligaments on New Year’s Day.

Since then, Mbwana Samatta joined in January but only managed two goals in 16 appearances, while 22-year-old Keinan Davis failed to score in the Premier League this campaign, only scoring once in the league cup in 23 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Villa are also believed to be one of several clubs interested in Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash.

They have been joined by Fulham as the latest clubs to register their interest, alongside Sheffield United, Southampton and West Ham. Italian giants AC Milan are also believed to be interested, but no club has met the £15m asking price.