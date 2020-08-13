County teams find out who they will face in a brand new league

The new league, which provides county clubs the opportunity to feed into the National League system, is the first county feeder in the country and was revealed in March, with a planned August launch.

But, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the league will now begin on September 5 with all seven fixtures of the step seven Premier Division rubber-stamped.

Clubs from around the county have shifted divisions to be part of the new league, with many embracing the local aspect of the set-up, where there will be a number of derby fixtures in what Shropshire FA and Salop Leisure promise will be meticulously organised league.

The Salop Leisure League Premier Division will feature clubs who previously played in the Shropshire Premier League, West Midlands Regional League, as well as clubs committing to competitive Saturday football by moving across from the Shrewsbury and Telford Sunday Leagues.

Clubs are awaiting guidance on whether crowds will be permitted for the big kick-off. The league aims to launch a Division One at step eight, to start in October, interest pending. Six clubs have confirmed ahead of a meeting on August 27.

Towns including Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Shifnal, Newport, Bridgnorth and Albrighton will all be represented in the new league.

Opening-day fixtures include Gobowen Celtic, who join from the Premier Division of the Shropshire Premier League, hosting Shrewsbury Up & Comers – a popular junior club who have launched their first senior team, to provide a pathway from under-7s to adult football.

Also in action are Shifnal Town’s new Development squad, who will line up against last season’s Shropshire Premier League champions Shrewsbury Juniors.

Shrewsbury club Steam Wagon enter Saturday action by playing host to Church Stretton Town, who have impressed with back-to-back runners-up positions in the West Midlands League Division Two.

A Telford derby kicks off the opening round of fixtures as Dawley Town welcome Madeley Sports to Doseley Road.

Ams FC, a breakout side from the former Wellington Amateurs Development team, get underway with a visit of Wrockwardine Wood, who have joined from the Telford Sunday League Division Two.

Newport Town and AFC Bridgnorth Development, rivals in West Midlands Division Two last season, go head-to-heath and Ludlow FC welcome Albrighton to the Ludlow Football Stadium.