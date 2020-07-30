Chris Brunt: West Brom wouldn’t let me in at The Hawthorns!

But Chris Brunt has revealed his Baggies career didn’t get off to the perfect start – with the midfielder initially refused entry into the stadium.

It was back in August 2007, that the Northern Irishman joined Albion from Sheffield Wednesday after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £3million.

But the night before Brunt was due to sign, the Baggies were in action so he headed to the stadium to watch his new team-mates play.

When he asked to come in, though, he was met with a resounding ‘no.’

“I remember the night before coming down to watch West Brom against Bournemouth and they didn’t let me in because I had jeans on,” the 35-year-old said.

“Somebody had to come down and let me in. Jeremy Peace was the chairman at the time and he had to send word down saying that I was allowed to come in.

“It was because I had jeans and trainers on and they were trying to take me in to one of the corporate bits. That wasn’t a good start, but it’s got slowly better after that!

“I came in the next day and I left my agent to it with the chairman.

“That’s their department, not my department.

“I sat and had a couple of hours with Tony Mowbray. I think we had a cup of tea and chatted about football.

“I’d played in the two games against West Brom for Sheffield Wednesday the year before and we won both games and I played pretty well in both matches and I think that probably stuck in Tony’s head.”

Brunt waved goodbye to The Hawthorns in style last week with the midfielder securing his third promotion with the club.

He is now set to continue his playing career elsewhere. But wherever he goes, Albion will be his home.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club and I was fortunate to be there,” he added.

“But coming here – it feels like coming home.

“It feels like my club. It means everything to me and my family.

“I don’t even think it’s the football, it’s all the people around it. It’s just a great place.”