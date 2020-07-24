Shrewsbury Town's 2020/21 League One season to begin on September 12

Sam Ricketts' side will play their first competitive fixture since March 7 in the second weekend in September.

The action was halted in League One and Two in early March – aside from the 2019/20 play-offs – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Shrewsbury and their rivals have finally had a start date for next season rubber-stamped and the club will step up plans to return to training at Sundorne Castle in the coming week.

The 2020/21 season will conclude on May 8 and 9. The play-offs will take place over the spring Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May.

Fixture scheduling is under way and will be revealed in due course.

Ricketts' side are expected to make their return to training on Monday week (August 3).

That move would see the club bringing all players and coaching staff off furlough leave, which they have been on since the opening weeks of the health pandemic.

Returning to training on August 3 means the club will have the six-week pre-season training period that Ricketts desired.

Pre-season training is generally six weeks and Town were keen to maintain as much normality as possible.

It is unlikely that supporters will be present in stadia when League One action returns in September.

The government have given the green light of a fan presence from October, which is likely to be at a significantly reduced capacity.

Town are working with the governing body and liaising with the club's supporters' parliament on how to satisfy season ticket holders not permitted.