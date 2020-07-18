Supporters welcome comeback plan

In an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he set out the plans that could see supporters return to follow their clubs.

First, pilots at other sporting venues will be carried out to ensure it is Covid-secure – if so, the green light will be given for stadiums to welcome back fans.

It is expected, however, that stadiums may have to run on a reduced capacity and Wolves fan Craig Perks is keen to see the most loyal fans have first refusal.

He said: “Got to go on loyalty points for the first few games once the stadium is partially open. None of this ballot nonsense.”

Albion supporter Chris Judge, who hopes to see his club in the Premier League next season, is eager to have fans back as soon as possible for their return.

“I really do hope this can get sorted soon, because we need our fans there for our Premier League return,” he said.

“It won’t be the same without a full Hawthorns cheering on the lads.”

Meanwhile, Walsall fan Lee Reynolds is weighing up his options on whether football should return in September or October.

He said: “Would it be better to wait until October to start the season and thus have fans in the ground?

“Or, start the season in September and have a month of behind closed doors games. Pros and cons for both scenarios”

Villa fan @19Villa18 on Twitter, is not keen on playing home games with a smaller crowd at Villa Park.

“So with Boris saying he hopes spectators will be able to return to football stadia in mid-October and new season to start on August 28 or September 12, with a packed schedule – it looks like the first seven or eight games next season will be behind closed doors,” he said.

“If this, as mooted, is also initially on a reduced capacity basis, it could have big implications on our 30K season ticket holders’ ability to renew.”

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Town fan Sam Watkins is excited to finally see his team in action again. “It’s been so long without football, this can’t come soon enough,” he said.