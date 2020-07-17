Huddersfield v West Brom - match preview

But while Albion – on paper – have two winnable games on the horizon, they know they cannot rest of their laurels heading into tonight’s huge clash at Huddersfield.

Danny Cowley’s side are dangerous for a host of reasons.

Firstly, they are battling for their lives with survival still not secured.

And in top scorer Karlan Grant and striker Steve Mounie, who has bagged eight goals in 11 starts, they have two players who know where the net is.

But it is at set-plays where they are truly dangerous – and where Albion have looked vulnerable in recent weeks.

Cowley is in charge of the Terriers with his brother Nicky, and they have built a reputation for being incredibly innovative when it comes to dead-balls.

Remember England lining up in a single file for corners at the 2018 World Cup – a routine that became known as ‘the love train?’ That was an idea from the Cowleys. And they have plenty more.

In fact, when the brothers left Lincoln to join Huddersfield, Danny Cowley told the press he believed their free-kick routines would bring an extra 25 goals to the team.

Advertising

So far that hasn’t proved to be the case. Nevertheless, they remain dangerous.

Against Fulham, in particular, Albion struggled to deal with corners.

Sam Johnstone was having to bully his way through a raft of bodies in order to be able to punch clear.

And the likes of Semi Ajayi and Ahmed Hegazi are going to have to be switched on from the off.

Advertising

It is also imperative Romaine Sawyers and Jake Livermore don’t give away any needless free-kicks that allow Huddersfield to launch the ball into the box.

If the Baggies stay switched on at set-plays, though, and cut off the supply line to Grant and Mounie, they will have more than enough to win the game.

They are going to have to be a touch more clinical than they were against both Fulham and Blackburn – with the team guilty of missing some big chances.

But Slaven Bilic’s men have been outstanding on the road all term.

Already they have recorded a record-equalling 12 league wins on their travels.

And in their 4-2-3-1 system – which Huddersfield also play – they should go on to get a 13th victory if they consistently get Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Kamil Grosicki on the ball.

That is how Bilic sees the game, with the boss also confident his team will deal with the threat that comes from Huddersfield’s set-plays.

“It’s the Championship – you have got to be ready for set-pieces whoever you are playing against,” Bilic said.

“But we are ready for that. We know what we can expect from Huddersfield. A tight game, a tough, game, they don’t concede a lot of goals now.

“But we know what we have to do.

“They need points or at least a point.

“They are a big club who were in the Premier League practically yesterday.

“It’s a tough game, it’s a massive game.

“But we are better, I believe. I believe in my team. It’s up to us to produce.”

With the exception of Kieran Gibbs, Albion are at full strength for the game.

But Bilic isn’t happy tonight’s game is his team’s fifth in 13 days. And speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, he said he still had some decisions to make when it comes to his starting XI.

“Five games in 13 days is a bit scandalous,” Bilic added. “They’re not robots, but that’s why I give them credit. I’m really happy with the way we’re dealing with it.

“Since the lockdown, after the first couple of games, we improved in all aspects, and now we’re maintaining it – things like running stats, we’re not dropping.

“They look sharp. Of course, we must decide who is going to start.

“I’ll have to make some decisions, that are basically 50-50.”

Predicted Team: Johnstone, Townsend, Ajayi, Hegazi, O'Shea, Livermore, Sawyers, Diangana, Pereira, Grosicki, Robson-Kanu