Wolves' Leander Dendoncker hungry for more goals

The Belgian utility man got on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Everton with a deft header.

On six goals for the season, he also came up with the winner at Villa recently – an emphatic left-footed finish – and is eager to make his presence felt even more in the final third as Wolves look to secure European football again.

“Yes, that’s the target for me now,” said Dendoncker.

“That’s a point where I can improve, and where I should improve – especially when I play in midfield.

“It’s something for me to work on. I’m glad I’ve scored two goals since the lockdown, glad we took the three points on Saturday.

“In most of the games, I’ve been trying to get forward and making those runs.

“I’ve been trying to get into the box for the crosses. The ball does not always come, but it’s often to make space for the strikers as well and give them more freedom.

“So, yes, I’ll try to keep making those runs and, hopefully, score from time to time.”

Dendoncker also had some kind words for Daniel Podence, who impressed massively against the Toffees after – like Dendoncker last season – having to wait a while for his first Premier League start.

“We talk quite a lot, and I think he’s been training well,” added Dendoncker.

“He has shown everybody that he’s capable of doing really good things offensively. Also, off the ball, he is a player that runs quite a lot and works hard.

“I told him to keep working and that his chance would come. His chance has come now, and he did really well. We have a small squad, so it’s important that everyone is ready – and he proved he is ready.”