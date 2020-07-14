Slaven Bilic bouncing for vital West Brom clash

The Baggies take on their promotion rivals at The Hawthorns having taken 10 points from their last 12.

But their draw at Blackburn together with Brentford winning their seventh match on the spin has seen their lead in the automatic promotion spots cut to just three points.

For Bilic, though, it’s more important his players remember how well they have played – rather than worry about what Brentford are doing.

“We are doing well, we are in form, we are creating chances, we are scoring goals, we are defending quite well, we are controlling the games,” he said.

“Everything is there. Just because in the last game we didn’t convert some chances – we should have more confidence than before the Blackburn game because of the way we played.

“What I am saying is screw Blackburn now, we have no reason whatsoever to be less confident. None.

“Results-wise we are doing well, the quality, the legs, the combinations, the bench, chances, everything is there. That’s the reason why I am confident.

“The players just need to enjoy it, and do their best.

Advertising

“Do your best and be brave. That is what I always tell them because I know our best is better than their best.”

Albion enter tonight’s game almost at full strength with Kieran Gibbs their only absentee.

The full-back injured his hamstring in the win over Hull. But Bilic is hopeful the former England man will be available for the final day clash with QPR.

“He (Gibbs) had a run on Sunday and it was good,” the boss added. “He could be OK for the last game maybe.”