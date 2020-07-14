Ahmed Elmohamady: Trezeguet crucial for Aston Villa

The Egyptian international scored both goals as Dean Smith’s team secured a vital 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

And he has now been urged to maintain that form over the season’s crucial final three matches by Ahmed Elmohamady, his club and international team-mate.

Villa, four points adrift of safety, visit Everton on Thursday and Elmohamady said: “He (Trezeguet) had been working hard the last two games but didn’t score.

“On Sunday there was some luck for him and I wish him luck in the next few games, as he has a big part to play if we are going to stay in the Premier League.

“Goals always build confidence. That will give him confidence to work hard in training and play with more freedom. Hopefully in the next three games he can score another four or five goals.”

Trezeguet has now scored five goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Villa, though he had not found the net since December 4 in the top flight prior to Sunday’s double. His goals also ended a collective scoring drought of nearly 15 hours for the club’s attacking players.

The 25-year-old has struggled for consistency since joining in an £8.5million move from Kasimpasa last summer.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: “He has a massive heart and a great attitude. He is starting to look a player who is accustomed to playing in the Premier League now. It has been a tough adaptation.”