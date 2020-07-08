Pepe Reina: Don’t stop believing Aston Villa

Villa host United tomorrow night seeking a result to kick-start their battle against the drop.

Dean Smith’s team are winless in nine Premier League matches and have taken just two points since the season restarted last month.

But goalkeeper Reina took heart from Villa’s performance in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at champions Liverpool and remains confident they can still dig themselves out of trouble over the campaign’s final five matches.

He said: “These five games we know are our life and we saw on Sunday the way we need to perform to get something from them.

“It is always hard to face Liverpool at any time. We were compact and not conceded many chances and broke on the counter attack. In the end they punished us.

“It was another defeat but we must keep our heads up. We still have five matches to play.”

Veteran Reina, on loan from AC Milan, is set to keep his place in goal after being recalled by Smith for the trip to Anfield, replacing Orjan Nyland.

Smith explained: “Orjan had not done anything to cost us any goals, but he made some mistakes which could have punished us.

“I just felt he lost a little bit of confidence during the game with Wolves. I told him I was going to go with Pepe and his experience for Sunday’s game.

“I have not got time with matches running out to be sympathetic. If I see a change which needs making, I will make it.”